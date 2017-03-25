Drugs and firearms seized in two separate southwestern Alberta investigations

“Organized crime and drug trafficking impact all of our communities and these two investigations demonstrate ALERT’s ability to work collaboratively across the region,” said ALERT Staff Sgt. Jason Walper.
On March 15, ALERT seized $30,000 worth of drugs and seven firearms after searching homes in North Lethbridge and Coaldale. The following items were seized:
- Six rifles;
- Handgun;
- 205 grams of cocaine;
- 59 grams of methamphetamine;
- 31 grams of marijuana;
- 14 illicit prescription pills;
As the result of the investigation three people charged:
- Michael Monahan, 36-year-old man from Lethbridge, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking (x 2) and flight from police;
- Jordan Wensmann, 26-year-old man from Coaldale, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking (x 2) and driving while suspended;
- Jamie Delafosse, 41-year-old man from Lethbridge, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.
On March 17, more than $25,000 worth of drugs and four firearms were seized. A home in Fort MacLeod was searched and the following items were located:
- Three rifles;
- Shotgun;
- 222 grams of cocaine;
- 3 grams of heroin;
- 22 grams of methamphetamine;
- 9 grams of marijuana;
Two people were charged in the investigation:
- Dean Jordan, 47-year-old man from Fort MacLeod, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking (x 3), careless storage of a firearm (x3), knowingly possess an unauthorized firearm (x 4), and possession of property obtained by crime.
- Elaine Reid, 39-year-old woman from Fort MacLeod, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking (x 3), careless storage of a firearm (x3), knowingly possess an unauthorized firearm (x 4), and possession of property obtained by crime.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.
ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime. Members of Alberta Sheriffs, Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service, and RCMP work in ALERT.
