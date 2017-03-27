Economic Developers Alberta announces 2017/18 board, annual awards

Bev Thornton - President (Pincher Creek)
Sara Chamberlain - Past President (Airdrie)
Christopher King - Vice President (Grande Prairie)
Court Ellingson - Secretary Treasurer (Calgary)
Glen Vanstone - Director (Edmonton)
Schaun Goodeve - Director (Morinville)
Margot Begin - Director (Killam)
Sean McRitchie - Director (Strathcona County)
Jon Allan - Director (Sundre)
Jennifer Fossen - Director (Wetaskiwin)
Mary Lee Prior - Director (Town of Vermilion)
"I am looking forward to working with this talented team of economic development professionals from across the province,” says Bev Thornton, EDA President. “Economic developers have a key role in helping Alberta communities build, grow and diversify their economies and this role is more important than ever. EDA was established in 1974, and our members have the benefit of a solid foundation on which to continue learning, sharing and building local, national and international partnerships. Our strong network of EDOs achieves measurable results and represents a distinct competitive advantage for our communities and our province.”
The Honorable Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade is EDA’s Honorary Patron.
On March 23 Economic Developers Alberta (EDA) presented its annual Awards of Excellence during its 2017 Annual Conference at the Banff Centre in Banff, Alberta. These awards honour Alberta individuals for their contribution to the profession; as well as Alberta communities for excellence in: Business and Investment Attraction (BIA); Business Retention and Expansion (BRE); and Community Economic Development (CED).
The winning communities and organizations and the names of their initatives are:
Business Retention and Expansion (BRE):
Small community/region- Rural Alberta Business Centre Cold Lake: Raising the Roof in Rural Alberta
Medium community/region- City of Grande Prairie: Downtown Incentives Program
Large community/region- City of Edmonton: Development Investment Facilitation & Business Retention Targeting
Business and Investment Attraction (BIA):
- Small community/region- Town of Whitecourt & Woodlands County: Regional Business Investment Program
- Medium community/region- City of St. Albert: UAV (Drone) Pilot Project
- Large community/region- Alberta SouthWest REDA, SouthGrow Regional Initiative, Economic Development Lethbridge & Lethbridge County: Southern Alberta-China Investment & Trade Initiative
Community Economic Development (CED):
- Small community/region- Town of Bon Accord: Equinox Festival
- Medium community/region- Airdrie Economic Development: We Are Airdrie
- Large community/region- Community Futures: Alberta Youth Entrepreneurship Camp
The Alex Metcalfe Award recognizes the "best of the best" community project in each of the BIA, BRE and CED categories.The Alex Metcalfe Awards went to:
- Business Retention and Expansion- City of Grande Prairie: Downtown Business Incentives
- Business and Investment Attraction- Town of Whitecourt & Woodlands County: Regional Business Investment Program
- Community Economic Development- Community Futures: Alberta Youth Entrepreneurship Camp
The individuals recognized are:
The Economic Developer of the Year:
Schaun Goodeve
Manager of Planning & Economic Development/ Economic Development Officer- Town of Morinville
The Outstanding Young Professional :
Brian Glavin
Manager, Economic Development, Lands & Communications- City of Grande Prairie
The President’s Award recognizes an EDA member who has made a significant contribution to the organization. This year’s award was presented to:
The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo- Economic Development Department
Leann Hackman - Carty
CEO, Economic Developers Alberta (EDA)
Economic Developers Alberta (EDA) is Alberta’s only professional organization for economic developers. The organization is dedicated to advancing the economic development profession in the province of Alberta by providing an active network of professional development, information and networking opportunities. It is a not-for-profit organization governed by a volunteer board of directors, who represent the interests of its membership as a whole. www.edaalberta.ca
