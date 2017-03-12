Eddie The Eagle revisits Calgary

|Pincher Creek's Kullen Molaro and Britain's Eddie the Eagle
Kullen Molaro / Kim Jorgenson video/photos
On Sunday March 4, Eddie returned to Canada Olympic Park's WinSport facility in Calgary to make his first jumps in over 15 years, at the age of 53. About a 1000 people showed up to welcome him back.
The people that came to see him were there because he is just a nice guy. It was a very personal experience and he took the time to high five every kid and parent. He did his jumps in between kids doing their normal team jump practices and encouraged everyone to cheer them on with him. He was overwhelmed at the love and support of the people that came out to see him. When the few of us there started chanting “Eddie, Eddie”, he grinned from ear to ear and said that is what helped him keep pushing at his dream.
I had the chance to give him a hug and tell him I had seen him in 1988, which is the same story as most of the parents there told him, and he had tears in his eyes, that people cared that much to come see him now. He said he’s been trying for 18 years to get his movie made and was frustrated along the way that it took so long. But he now realizes that it was the best thing because its allowed him to meet and inspire a whole new generation of children that he never would have met. My son is included in that group and now wants to “jump” like Eddie and “can I please join the team, mom”.
|Kim Jorgenson and Eddie the Eagle
