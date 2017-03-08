Employment opportunity Summer Games/Summer Program Coordinator

Summer Employment Opportunity
TOWN OF PINCHER CREEK
SUMMER GAMES/SUMMER PROGRAM COORDINATOR
(May to August – 1 Position – 35 hours per week)
Applications will be accepted for a summer position to promote, organize and implement recreation programs and activities for Pincher Creek and area. Programs include those such as Summer Games, Active Living Challenge, Children’s Festival and Communities in Bloom. As well, Coordinator will assist with general Recreation Office duties. Applicants should have interest related to organizing recreation and sport activities and working with youth.
Qualifications:
- Student to be enrolled in related post secondary education such as Recreation Management, Education, Business Administration, and Kinesiology.
- Good communication and positive interpersonal skills.
- Excellent computer skills and familiar with Microsoft Office.
- Valid Class 5 Driver’s License.
- Assets: First Aid, coaching courses, volunteer or work experiences, leadership training, knowledge or experience with summer games and sport.
- Criminal Record Check, Child Welfare Check required prior to hire.
Closing Date: March 17, 2017 or until a suitable candidate is found.
Job Rate: $14.50/hour
Submit Resume to:
Adam Grose
Manager of Recreation Services
Town of Pincher Creek
895 Main Street, Box 159
Pincher Creek, Alberta TOK 1W0
Email: recmanager@pinchercreek.ca
*Position subject to grant approval.
