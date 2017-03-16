Employment opportunity : Temporary Weed Inspector/Herbicide Applicator

Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9
Employment Opportunity
The Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9 (MD) is accepting applications for two Temporary Weed Inspector/Herbicide Applicator positions for the Agricultural and Environmental Services Department. These positions are responsible to the Agricultural Services Manager or designate.
Successful applicants will be responsible for the identification of noxious and prohibited noxious weeds and the application of herbicides. Work is done outdoors and involves moderate to high levels of physical activity, and the ability to work well with others.
The successful applicant must hold a valid Class 5 Driver’s Licence, and an Authorized Assistant Pesticide Applicators certificate or an Alberta Pesticide Applicators certificate (preferred). A mechanical aptitude and experience using GIS equipment and related computer software are an asset. A driver’s abstract is required.
Term of employment: May 8 – October 27, 2017
The closing date for this competition is April 7, 2017, at 4:00 pm (MST).
Those interested in applying are invited to forward their application / resume, clearly marked
“Confidential – Temporary Weed Inspector/Herbicide Applicator” to:
MD of Pincher Creek No. 9
1037 Herron Avenue
P.O. Box 279
Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
Fax: 403-627-5070
Email: info@mdpinchercreek.ab.ca
We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for interviews will be contacted.
