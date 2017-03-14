Weather

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Explosion at Syncrude Oil site near Fort McMurray

Wood Buffalo RCMP (update) - At approximately 2:00 pm, Wood Buffalo RCMP responded to complaints from the public regarding an explosion at the Syncrude Oil Site. Highway 63 was subsequently closed while the site was evacuated.

All lanes of Highway 63 are now open again.

Original story:
  Wood Buffalo RCMP - The Wood Buffalo RCMP, along with other emergency services, are on scene at an explosion that took place at the Syncrude Oil site. At this time, police are not able to confirm the cause of the explosion, or if there are any injuries.


Police have shut down one lane of traffic on Highway 63 Southbound, as police are assisting with the evacuation of non-essential services from the Syncrude Oil Site. Police are requesting that everyone avoid the area. Please do not attempt to enter the Syncrude site, or stop on the side of the road on Highway 63.

