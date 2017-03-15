Weather

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Federal Conservative leadership candidate Erin O'Toole visits Pincher Creek

Chris Davis - Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Erin O'Toole visited with a small group of citizens and local politicians at the Pincher Creek Legion on Friday March 3. O'Toole is in his second term as MP for the district of Durham, Ontario and was Minister of Veterans Affairs from January 2015 until the Conservative Party was defeated in the October 2015 election.




O'Toole ran for the interim leadership of the Conservatives after the resignation of former Prime Minister Stephen Harper. He was defeated by Rona Ambrose, afterward serving as the official opposition critic for Public Safety before resigning on September 29, 2016 to run for the permanent leadership of the party.

Town of Pincher Creek councillors Jim Litkowski and Wayne Elliott spoke with O'Toole at some length during the meet-and-greet.

