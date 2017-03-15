Federal Conservative leadership candidate Erin O'Toole visits Pincher Creek

|Pincher Creek citizen Joyce McFarland and MP Erin O'Toole
O'Toole ran for the interim leadership of the Conservatives after the resignation of former Prime Minister Stephen Harper. He was defeated by Rona Ambrose, afterward serving as the official opposition critic for Public Safety before resigning on September 29, 2016 to run for the permanent leadership of the party.
Town of Pincher Creek councillors Jim Litkowski and Wayne Elliott spoke with O'Toole at some length during the meet-and-greet.
I’m running to lead the @CPC_HQ to ensure future generations have the same opportunities I did growing up. This is my story. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/NFw8rMfGWT— Erin O'Toole (@ErinOTooleMP) March 10, 2017
