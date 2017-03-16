Fort Macleod RCMP on scene of fatal motor vehicle collision near Granum

RCMP Alberta – At 4:00 p.m. today, Fort Macleod RCMP responded to a complaint of a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 519 approximately 15 km east of Granum. A car travelling westbound on Highway 519 was attempting to pass another motor vehicle and it collided head on with an SUV travelling eastbound. The driver of the car was determined to be deceased on scene and the driver of the SUV has been transported, via ground ambulance, with non life threatening conditions, to an area hospital.
The RCMP Collision Analyst will be attending this collision to assist in the investigation. Both westbound and eastbound traffic on Highway 519 is currently being detoured. It is anticipated that traffic will be diverted for at least two more hours.
All contributing factors to this collision will be investigated. An update will be provided when the road is clear and traffic is no longer detoured.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.