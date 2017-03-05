Weather

Sunday, March 5, 2017

Fort Macleod RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing youth


RCMP Alberta - The RCMP are currently looking for 14 year old Creedance Wolftail who went missing on Friday March 3, 2017. Creedance went missing from the Mac's Convenience Store in Fort Macleod shortly after 4pm. It is not known where Creedance may have gone and RCMP are concerned for his welfare.

Creedance is described as:
  • Aboriginal Youth
  • 5'9" / 135 lbs
  • Wearing a black baseball cap, black hoodie, black / white runners

RCMP believe that in an effort to be helpful, someone may have given a ride to Creedance. It is possible he may be in the Calgary or Lethbridge area.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Creedance WOLFTAIL, please call the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll