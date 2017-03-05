Fort Macleod RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing youth

Creedance is described as:
- Aboriginal Youth
- 5'9" / 135 lbs
- Wearing a black baseball cap, black hoodie, black / white runners
RCMP believe that in an effort to be helpful, someone may have given a ride to Creedance. It is possible he may be in the Calgary or Lethbridge area.
If you have information about the whereabouts of Creedance WOLFTAIL, please call the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS.
