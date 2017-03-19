Having a bad day?

Everybody has a bad day sometimes.
Pincher Creek Resources
The Pincher Creek Addiction and Mental Health Clinic 403-627-1121
Pincher Creek Parent Link Family Centre - 403-627-5569
Pincher Creek Associate Clinic - 403-627-3321
Napi Friendship Centre - 403-627-4224
Pincher Creek Victim Service Unit - 403-627-6040
24 hour help lines and Alberta Health resources
Mental Health 24 hr Hotline 1-866-332-2322 https://www.mymentalhealth.ca/
Distress Line 24 hr Hotline 1-888-787-2880
Kids Help Phone 24 hr Hotline 1-800-668-6868
Mental Health Helpline 1-877-303-2642 (24/7)
Pincher Creek Victim Service Unit – Ranchlands VSU
403-627-6040
Brocket – Peigan Nation Victim Services
403 965 2001
Cardston Victim Service Unit
403 653 4932
Crowsnest Victims Service Unit
403 562 7098
Fort Macleod Victim Service Unit
403 553 4407
Lethbridge Police/Victim Witness Services
403 330 5023
www.lethbridgepolice.ca
Standoff – Blood Tribe Police Victim
403 737 3800
Comprehensive list of Alberta victim service units
