John Hancock awarded a Sovereign Medal for Volunteers

Toni Lucas
|John Hancock
- John Hancock was awarded a Sovereign Medal for Volunteers sent from the office of the Governor General of Canada David Johnson at the regular meeting of Pincher Creek Town Council on March 13, 2017. Director of Community Services Diane Burt-Stuckey said "There's not many people who receive this award in Canada each year, it's special."
Hancock moved to the community in 2000. A few of the organizations, projects and boards he has been involved in since that time include the Pincher Creek Humane Society, the orbital trail project, Pincher Planters, Communities in Bloom, Recreational Advisory Board, Huddlestun Seniors Center, The great Canadian Shoreline Project, Pitch in Week, The Mural Restoration Project, Winter Lights Challenge, and various Christmas projects.
|John Hancock and Mayor Anderberg
Hancock said "We are very much in love with this town. We have traveled the world, Kathleen and I, and this is one of the greatest towns we have ever come across.
