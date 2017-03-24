"I would like to congratulate TransCanada for the hard work they have put into this approval. This project is going to support nearly 6,000 jobs during construction and over 400 full-time jobs in Alberta, while also providing access to new and existing U.S. markets. While Keystone XL progresses, we are also going to continue our work to make sure we can get Alberta’s resources to Canadian tidewater - creating jobs, helping our energy industry grow and diversifying our export markets.”
Friday, March 24, 2017
Keystone XL: Statement from Premier Notley
"I would like to congratulate TransCanada for the hard work they have put into this approval. This project is going to support nearly 6,000 jobs during construction and over 400 full-time jobs in Alberta, while also providing access to new and existing U.S. markets. While Keystone XL progresses, we are also going to continue our work to make sure we can get Alberta’s resources to Canadian tidewater - creating jobs, helping our energy industry grow and diversifying our export markets.”
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.