Lethbridge College survey for Pincher Creek

|Annie Steward (Lethbridge College) and iPad winner Shelly Terpstra
The Lethbridge College as part of re-entering the community of Pincher Creek, hosted a "Community Survey of Educational Needs", both online and a paper version. If you completed the survey you were eligible to win and IPad mini 2 and help shape Post Secondary opportunities in Pincher Creek. The draw was made on Feb. 27th, 2017 and Congratulations to Shelley Terpstra of Pincher Creek. The survey is ongoing and another IPad Mini 2 will be drawn for by the end of June 2017. Please enter the draw by filling out the survey online or filling out the paper version at our office at 732 Kettles St.
