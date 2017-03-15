Lethbridge Sexual Violence Action Committee launches new website

The committee members work collaboratively to provide Lethbridge and surrounding areas support in the following areas:
The SVAC website provides current resources for those affected by sexual violence. See www.svaclethbridge.ca .
- Provide support and referral in aspects related to sexual assault investigations, prosecutions, counseling, community education, awareness, etc. that are impacting the community
- Organizing or participating in training events in the community related to responding and/or preventing sexual violence
- Applying for grants/funding to advance committee projects in the area of sexual violence
- And raising concerns over local processes or shortcomings regarding sexual assault investigations, counseling and victim support in Southwestern Alberta.
The SVAC website provides current resources for those affected by sexual violence. See www.svaclethbridge.ca .
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.