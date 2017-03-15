Weather

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Lethbridge Sexual Violence Action Committee launches new website

press release - Sexual Violence Action Committee is comprised of local community agencies dedicated to providing leadership, coordination and a unified voice on issues related to sexual violence in southwestern Alberta.

The committee members work collaboratively to provide Lethbridge and surrounding areas support in the following areas:
  • Provide support and referral in aspects related to sexual assault investigations, prosecutions, counseling, community education, awareness, etc. that are impacting the community
  • Organizing or participating in training events in the community related to responding and/or preventing sexual violence
  • Applying for grants/funding to advance committee projects in the area of sexual violence
  • And raising concerns over local processes or shortcomings regarding sexual assault investigations, counseling and victim support in Southwestern Alberta.
As part of our initiative to enhance awareness and support to our community we have updated our website.

The SVAC website provides current resources for those affected by sexual violence. See www.svaclethbridge.ca .

