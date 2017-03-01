Magrath Zeniths earn Gold at Sabres-hosted Jr A Boys Basketball Tournament

Chris Davis -
Lundbreck's Livingstone School hosted the Alberta Schools' Athletic Association South Zone Junior A Boys (grades 8 and 9) Basketball Tournament on February 17/18. Eight teams participated, including Lundbreck's Livingstone Sabres, Pincher Creek's MHHS Hawks, Magrath's Zeniths, Claresholm's Willow Creek Cobras, Cardston Country's Mountain View Grizzlies, Christ the King Academy from Brooks, Crowsnest Pass' Panthers, and Medicine Hat's Alexandra M.S. Jayhawks. A total of 12 games were played.
Many of the games were decided with a wide margin. The closest of the preliminary games was the one between Livingstone's Sabres and Alexandra's Jayhawks, which the Jayhawks won 58-56. The Sabres defeated Mountain View's Grizzlies by a wide margin to win the Consolation final. Christ the King Academy defeated Alexandra to earn Bronze. Magrath's Zeniths defeated the WCCHS Cobras by a wide margin to earn Gold, with Silver going to the Cobras. Magrath's Colton Finck was named Tournament MVP.
