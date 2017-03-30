Thursday, March 30, 2017
Matthew Halton to host fourth annual First Nations, Metis and Inuit Youth Summit
The theme for the event is “Empowering the Youth of Today to Be the Leaders of Tomorrow”, connecting current students with successful, Aboriginal MHHS alumni and community leaders to share information and advice about career options and finding success in your chosen field.
Miranda Van Loon, a Matthew Halton grade 12 student and participant in multiple youth summits says, “The summit allows FNMI students from the different school divisions to relate and connect while learning to have positive relationships through empowerment and leadership.”
Students will begin the day with a welcome address and elder prayer, followed by keynote speaker Dwight Farahat, a future social worker, rap artist and inspirational speaker from the Siksika Nation. Farahat’s talk will focus on overcoming the negative.
The remainder of the day will have students rotate through breakout sessions with representatives of Lethbridge College, the University of Lethbridge and Mount Royal University, as well as individuals from such diverse industries and professions as medicine, tourism, finance, criminal justice, and the oil and gas industry.
Lorraine Morningbull, Native Liaison at Matthew Halton High School, believes it’s important to make connections between current FNMI students and those who have graduated and moved on to successful lives and careers.
“It's empowering to highlight the success of past grads and inspire present and upcoming students,” says Morningbull. “The graduates are strong role models for the current students and help them to see their own potential and career possibilities.”
The event will wrap up with a reflection activity and a traditional round dance.
