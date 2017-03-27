MD of Pincher Creek encourages organizations to apply for charity starus

\Chris Davis - At the February 14 meeting of council for the MD of Pincher Creek, Councillor Garry Marchuk moved that Administration "be tasked with investigating the process, including costs, associated with obtaining charitable status, and if charitable organization can issue receipts on their own behalf."
In her report Felker said "The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) offers a user friendly guide on how to apply for Charitable Status on their website. The process requires one 5-8 page application to be filled out (including purpose of organization, budget, and list of directors). Some additional documents are required to be attached, such as bylaws and certification of incorporation. As long as the organization is previously registered as a not• for-profit with the CRA, all of these documents should already be in place and the application form should not take more than a few hours to complete. Once submitted, the CRA indicates a processing period for 4-8 weeks.
In addition, I have been informed by the Patton Park Society that they completed the Charitable Status application form over the weekend and will be submitting it to the CRA in the next week."
At their February 28 meeting council for the MD of Pincher Creek discussed Felker's report. Councillor Fred Schoening made a successful motion, in accordance with one of Felker's two recommendations, that Council is to encourage "local organizations and societies to apply for charity status with the Canada Revenue Agency, in order to issue taxable donation receipts."
