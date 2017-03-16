MD of Pincher Creek summer student employment opportunities

Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9
Summer Student Employment Opportunities
The Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9 (MD) is accepting applications for the following Summer Student positions.
Public Works Department – two positions (July – August) These positions fall under the current CUPE Collective Agreement.
Agricultural Environmental Services – five positions (May 8 – August 31, 2017) Must hold or be willing to obtain an Authorized Assistant Pesticide License.
All positions require a Class 5 Drivers License, successful candidates will be required to provide a drivers abstract.
Preference may be given to those candidates who qualify under the Student Temporary Employment Program. Please indicate whether you have attended school in 2016/2017 and are returning to school in the fall of 2017. Successful candidates will need to provide proof of education requirements under this program.
The closing date for this competition is 12:00 Noon, April 7, 2017. Please forward your resume clearly indicating your preference of positions to:
MD of Pincher Creek
1037 Herron Avenue
P.O. Box 279
Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
Fax: 403-627-5070
Email: info@mdpinchercreek.ab.ca
We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.