Mischief to vehicles in Granum

RCMP Alberta - On March 2, 2017, Fort Macleod RCMP responded to three separate complaints of Mischief to vehicles in the Hamlet of Granum, Alberta. In all cases suspect(s) broke the driver side window of the vehicles and rummaged through the glove box and console areas, stealing change and other small items. It is believed these Criminal Code offences occurred sometime between midnight and 7:00 am.
Anyone who has information regarding this or any other crime is urged to contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at (403) 553-7200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
