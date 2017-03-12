Multicultural Friendship Group invites participation

(ad)
Linden and two of his family recently returned from a three week trip to Kikwit in the Congo. Kikwit is a southwest Congo river port some 500 kilometres from Kinshasa, and Linden describes it as a city with a village atmosphere. There they spent their time with friends in a local family, participating in daily life with them.
Although Linden has returned to the Congo three times over the last six years to visit with friends, his initial involvement began some forty years ago as a member of the Mennonite
Central Committee (MCC). In the 1970’s, the MCC sponsored agriculture development projects in the Congo. Linden and his wife, Del, spent five years in the Kikwit area working in such a project. Along with a large herd of cattle, this project supported poultry production which was Linden’s area of responsibility, and included milling local corn and peanut crops as poultry feed.
Linden describes his recent Congo trips as “definitely not going as a tourist” but states that it is the people of the Congo who inspire him to return.
The MCF invites everyone to bring along their favourite dish and join us for this evening of sharing great food and ideas.
For more information visit our website at www.enterr.com/mcf.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.