B&E and theft from rural Fort Macleod area business

RCMP Fort Macleod - On March 2, 2017 sometime in the early morning hours unknown suspects committed a break and enter to Bosch Excavating located on Highway 3 at Range Road 244 near Fort Macleod, Alberta. The suspects gained access to the locked compound and the Bosch Excavating shop. Two vehicles were stolen from the compound including a Dark Green 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3/4 ton truck and a White 2007 Chrysler 300 4 door car. Also stolen was a white covered car carrier utility trailer as well as several thousand dollars worth of tools including two laser and depth master receivers and tripods, a Costco generator, drills, grinders, impact guns, pumps, floor jacks, and other assorted tools.
The White Chrysler 300 car and the utility trailer have since been located and recovered in the City of Lethbridge, however the Chevrolet truck has not yet been recovered.
If you have information regarding this incidents or any other crime please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at (403) 553-7200 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
