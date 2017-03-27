New signage approved for Lundbreck's Patton Park

Chris Davis -
At their March 14 meeting, council for the MD of Pincher Creek approved a request do funding made by the Lundbreck Citizens Council, who asked for the right to install a memorial plaque onto the skateboard park fence in Patton Park, in memory of Derek Snider. According to Robyn Downson "As you know, Derek and his family were very instrumental in getting the skateboard park in Lundbreck built many years ago and the Citizens Council felt it would be a nice tribute to Derek's family, from the community, to remember him by. We have contacted his family and they are fine with this."
The sign will be an 8"x10" exterior rated, laminated plaque, which "will most likely be screwed onto a piece of plywood for example and then bolted, or clamped to the fence to withstand the wind."
MD council also approved a supplementary request by Lundbreck Citizens Council to attach a 30"x72" vinyl banner to the skateboard park fence that will advertise phone numbers for the Kid's Help line, Bullying, Addictions, and Mental Health services "should kids need to talk, or need help."
