News briefs March 30, 2017

- Local news and community briefs
- Generator stolen from Magrath area construction site
- Wetaskiwin RCMP arrest man after serious domestic assault
- New courthouse as part of justice centre for Red Deer
- Seniors’ contributions recognized with new award
- New Chief Grain Inspector for Canada appointed
- Worried about the safety of your Apple iCloud account?
- Skype users hit by ransomware through in-app malicious ads
LOCAL
- Congratulations to Adam Sundberg and Michael Svab of St. Michael's High School, after they won the “Most Innovative” award at the Team Up Science Interdisciplinary Science Competition on February 18 and 19, 2017 at the University of Alberta.
- A Prodigy Slo-Pitch findraiser tournament will be held at Juan Teran Ball Park on Friday May 26 with proceeds to go towards Prodigy softball co-ed, women's and men's teams that will be participating in the Native American Western World Series in Salt Lake City,Utah om September 2017.
- St. Michael's School Princiipal Don Kuchison will be retiring at the end of this school year, effective June 30.
Generator stolen from Magrath area construction site
On March 17, 2017 Raymond - Magrath RCMP received a complaint of a theft that had occurred on Township Road 50 at the St. Mary's Irrigation Canal south of the town of Magrath. At an unknown time between Wednesday March 15th, 2017 and Friday March 17, 2017. Stolen from the construction site is one "Wacker- Neuson G25 Mobile Generator." This generator is approximately 6ft long x 3ft wide x 4ft high. The Generator is Grey in colour and sits on a single axle trailer with a hitch. If anyone has any information regarding this theft please contact Cst. Fast of the Raymond - Magrath RCMP at 403-752-4747 or if you wish to remain anonymous please contact the Southern Alberta Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Wetaskiwin RCMP arrest man after serious domestic assault
Wetaskiwin, Alberta – Wetaskiwin RCMP have arrested a male after a targeted home invasion and assault with an imitation firearm in the Poplar Grove neighbourhood on March 29th .
RCMP responded to the report of a home invasion at 8:46 pm on March 29, in which a known male had entered a home in the area of 38 Avenue and 54 Street, where he shot the female resident with a hand pellet gun and then assaulted her. The victim sustained a number of non-life-threatening injuries, and the pellet gun was discharged inside the residence. The victim and suspect are known to each other. RCMP responded immediately and the suspect left on foot just before police arrived, but was located a short distance away from the residence where he fled on foot from police. The suspect resisted arrest and attempted to punch an RCMP officer. The RCMP officer was not injured. The pellet gun was later recovered where suspect had dropped it.
25 year old Lawrence QUINNEY of Saddle Lake, Alberta faces the following charges:
· Criminal Code 267(b) – Assault with weapon
· Criminal Code 88(1) – Possess a weapon
· Criminal Code 348(1)(a) – Break and enter with intent
· Criminal Code 145(3) X 3 – Fail to comply with Undertaking
· Criminal Code 266 – Assault
· Criminal Code 733.1(1) – Fail to comply with Probation order
· Criminal Code 129)a) - Resisting Arrest
· Criminal Code 270(2) – Assault on a Peace officer
QUINNEY will appear in Alberta Provincial Court in Wetaskiwin on April 4 at 9:30 am.
On July 15, 2016, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was directed by the Director of Law Enforcement to commence an investigation into a serious and sensitive allegation of sexual assault on a woman involving an RCMP officer.
As ASIRT was engaged in that investigation, ASIRT became aware of allegations in relation to two additional unrelated incidents and commenced additional investigations into the circumstances surrounding those incidents. Two of the three incidents occurred while the officer was engaged in the execution of his duties as a police officer.
Ms. Susan D. Hughson, Q.C., received the three completed investigations and upon reviewing them, determined there are reasonable grounds to believe criminal offences had been committed. The investigations were forwarded to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS) for an opinion. After consultation with the ACPS and after a very careful review of the evidence, Ms. Hughson, Q.C. has determined there are reasonable grounds to believe that the officer committed criminal offences under the Criminal Code of Canada.
As such, on Mar. 29, 2017, Constable Jason Tress, a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, was arrested and charged with:
- One count of sexual assault and one count of criminal breach of trust arising out of the initial investigation involving one woman, relating to an incident that occurred in 2016.
- One count of breach of trust in relation to a separate incident and woman unrelated to the previous two counts, but which also occurred in 2016, and
- One count of sexual assault in relation to a third woman, stemming from an unrelated incident that occurred in 2012.
Constable Jason Tress has been released on an undertaking with conditions to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on April 12, 2017.
As these matters are now before the courts, ASIRT will not provide any further information in relation to these incidents.
ASIRT’s mandate is to effectively, independently, and objectively investigate incidents involving Alberta’s police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.
ALBERTA GOVERNMENT BRIEFS
A new justice centre with 12 courtrooms and space for dispute resolution services will be built to serve Red Deer and central Alberta residents. The new Red Deer Justice Centre will address a prolonged space shortage in the current courthouse to help meet the region’s justice needs. Since the existing courthouse was built in the 1980s, the city’s population has almost doubled and the surrounding area’s population has also increased substantially.
The facility will increase the number of courtrooms in central Alberta from seven to 12 and create a Resolution Services wing. This section will provide dispute resolution, civil and family mediation, arbitration and other alternatives to court.
Seniors’ contributions recognized with new award
The 2017 Minister’s Seniors Service Awards will include a new honour to recognize a senior who has provided long-term service to the community. Go to www.seniors-housing.alberta.ca for more information and to complete a nomination form. The deadline is May 19, 2017.
GOVERNMENT OF CANADA NEWS BRIEFS
New Chief Grain Inspector for Canada appointed
Canadian Grain Commission - Gino Castonguay has been appointed by the Canadian Grain Commission as Chief Grain Inspector for Canada, replacing Randy Dennis, who has retired.
Gino Castonguay first joined the Canadian Grain Commission as a grain inspector in 1996. In 2004, he became an Inspection Specialist. In 2013, Mr. Castonguay joined Cargill Canada as a Quality Specialist. Most recently, he was the Regional Food Safety, Quality and Regulatory Leader for Cargill Canada.
Mr. Castonguay joins Nathan Gerelus, Director of Industry Services, and Brent Andrews, the Chief of Grain Weighing Services for Canada in their commitment to the continued relevance of Canada’s grain quality system to the grain industry and customers of Canada’s grain.
TECH
- Worried about the safety of your Apple iCloud account? Click here.
- Some Shaw customers in the Pincher Creek area experienced interruptions to their Internet, Cable TV and home phone services on March 24. According to Shaw, technicians in area determined the issue was due to a lack of power to equipment.
- Skype users hit by ransomware through in-app malicious ads (click here)
