News briefs March 31, 2017

|MHHS students preparing for European tour
MHHS students ready for trip to Europe, including Vimy Anne Frank House, and Auschwitz
^ Cowley Lions Club President Katarina Oczkowski recently presented a $200 cheque toKids Sport on behalf of the club. (submitted photo)
|Township Road 65A west of the airport, just after 9:00 am
|Looking across Hwy 3 at Cowley, 9:00 am
^ Thick fog made driving a bit treacherous west of Pincher Creek this morning.
Parks Canada is inviting Canadians from across the country to share their views on three design options for the new visitor centre in Waterton Lakes National Park. Canadians can provide their input from April 3rd to May 12th, 2017, to help shape the look, feel, and function of the new facility, both inside and out. Link: www.letstalkwatertonvisitorcentre.ca
Red Deer RCMP investigate homicide
Red Deer, Alberta – Following what initially was reported to be a severe assault, a 26-year-old Red Deer man has been pronounced deceased after being taken off life support. RCMP Major Crimes South have taken carriage of this investigation which is determined to be a homicide.
On March 29 at 6:07 a.m., Red Deer RCMP were dispatched to an apartment to assist with a male in medical distress. The male presented with very serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital following which he was flown to a Calgary hospital and placed on life support. An investigation into aggravated assault was initiated.
Tragically, on March 30, the male was pronounced deceased. RCMP Major Crimes took on the investigation with the continued assistance of Red Deer General Investigation Section members.
Today, an autopsy was conducted at the Calgary Medical Examiner’s Office. It has been determined that the manner of death was a homicide.
As per the Federal Privacy Act, the RCMP will not be releasing the name of this victim at this time.
This investigation is in the early stages and the RCMP are requesting that anyone with any information about this incident contact the Red Deer RCMP complaint line at 403-343-5575or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.
Grande Prairie, Alberta: Grande Prairie RCMP have charged three youth in connection to a recent armed robbery that took place at a Patterson area convenience store early Wednesday morning. The youth have been charged with twenty-nine offences in total. The charges include:
A 17 year old Grande Prairie male has been charged with:
· Robbery with a Weapon - Section 344 (1)(b) C.C
· Robbery with a Weapon - Section 344 (1)(b) C.C
· Disguise with Intent - Section 351(2) C.C
· Uttering Threats - Section 264.1(1)(a) C.C.
· Break and Enter with Intent - Section 348 (1)(a) C.C
· Breach of Recognizance x 3 - Section 145(3) C.C.
· Breach of Undertaking - Section 145(5.1) C.C.
A 16 year old Wembley male has been charged with:
A 16 year old Wembley male has been charged with:
· Robbery with a Weapon - Section 344 (1)(b) C.C
· Disguise with Intent - Section 351(2) C.C
· Break and Enter with Intent - Section 348 (1)(a) C.C
· Unlawful Possession of Motor Vehicle - Section 355(a) C.C.
· Fail to Comply - Section 137 YCJ
A 17 year old Grande Prairie male has been charged with:
A 17 year old Grande Prairie male has been charged with:
· Robbery with a Weapon - Section 344 C.C.
· Disguise with Intent - Section 351(2) C.C.
· Unlawful Possession of Motor Vehicle - Section 355(a) C.C.
· Breach of Recognizance x 4 - Section 145(3) C.C.
· Break and Enter with Intent - Section 348 (1)(a) C.C.
· Fail to Comply x 8 - Section 137 YCJ
All three males, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on April 3, 2017.
Cocaine bust near Wainwright
Further investigation into the vehicle stop resulted in a seizure of approximately 90 grams of Cocaine and $1,600 cash.
Keith SANDQUIST 35 Years old from Provost, Alberta was charged with the following:
- Impaired Care and Control of a Motor Vehicle
- Impaired Care and Control of a Motor Vehicle over 80mg%
- Possession of Cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of Marihuana
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Failure to comply with Probation Order
SANDQUIST was released from custody on a $2,000 cash recognizance
Derrick SCHREINER 30 Years old from Provost, Alberta was charged with the following:
- Possession of Cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of Marihuana
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
SCHREINER was remanded into custody.
SANDQUIST and SCHREINER are due to appear in Wainwright Provincial Court on April 6, 2017 for their first appearance.
If you have any information in regards to drug related crime in the community, you can contact the Wainwright RCMP at (780) 842-4463. Alternatively, if you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or on the internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You are not required to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Airdrie, Alberta - RCMP in Airdrie are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a male fraud suspect.
On March 23, a man went to the Balzac Costco and applied for a membership and credit card using a false identification. The man left the store when an observant employee went to verify the identification provided.
|Suspect
Anyone who recognizes the man in the above photograph is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477(TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Strathmore, Alberta - RCMP in Strathmore have charged an 18-year old man with firearms offences after responding to a report of a person with a gun yesterday afternoon.
On March 30 at 4:54 pm, Strathmore RCMP received a complaint that a man had pointed a pistol at another person at the Strathmore skate park. Officers attended and were able to identify the suspect through witness statements. A short time later, the suspect was found walking nearby and arrested without incident. A pellet gun, resembling a pistol, was located and seized at the time of his arrest.
During the investigation, the Youth Club followed lock-down procedures as a precaution.
18-year-old Dawson Hoerdt from Strathmore has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence, and carry a concealed weapon. He has been released from custody and is scheduled to make his first appearance in Strathmore Provincial Court on May 16, 2017.
Strathcona County, Alberta - On Monday March 27, 2017 Strathcona County RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter at a residence located near Range Road 231 and Township Road 520 in Sherwood Park, Alberta. Forced Entry was gained by smashing a basement window and several items including a laptop and jewelry were taken. Video surveillance showed a U-Haul driving onto the property at 11:43 a.m. and a male was observed on the property.
The subsequent investigation determined the U-Haul was rented by a male using stolen identification taken from a vehicle in Beaumont, Alberta on Wednesday March 8, 2017.
Police located a U-Haul on Broadmoor Blvd in Sherwood Park, Alberta on Tuesday March 28, 2017 with the same licence plate as the U-Haul involved in the residential break and enter and the male driver was arrested. Inside the U-Haul police located multiple stolen items and stolen identification.
Jeremy Donald BLACKWELL, age 33 of no fixed address has been charged with:
-One count of identity fraud.
-One count of break and enter.
-One count of possession of stolen property under $5000.
-One count of weapons possession contrary to order.
BLACKWELL also had warrants out of Edmonton and Whitecourt, Alberta. BLACKWELL was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Wednesday April 5, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
If you have information about this investigation, please call the Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet atwww.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.
ALBERTA and CANADA
National Energy Board - A National Energy Board (NEB) Hearing Panel will review the Energy East and Eastern Mainline Pipeline Projects concurrently. After reviewing comments from 11 groups and individuals, the Hearing Panel said that the two project applications are closely interrelated and would be most efficiently assessed through a coordinated approach.
Energy East is a 4,500-kilometre pipeline proposed to carry 1.1 million barrels of crude oil per day from Alberta and Saskatchewan to refineries in Eastern Canada and a marine terminal in New Brunswick.
The Eastern Mainline Pipeline is a proposal to build approximately 279 kilometres of new gas pipeline and related components, beginning near Markham, Ontario and finishing near Brouseville, Ontario. TransCanada indicated in its application that this project was conditional upon the approval of the Energy East Pipeline Project.
While the two applications will be considered together with a single hearing record, the Hearing Panel will issue separate lists of issues and carry out a separate environmental assessment for each project. When appropriate, the Hearing Panel will issue documents or hold oral sessions specific to each application. The Panel will also issue two separate recommendation reports to Federal Cabinet at the end of the review.
More information about next steps in the hearing process will be released in the coming weeks.
Government of Alberta - Alberta’s independent utilities regulator has been assigned a broad review and consultation on matters around renewable and alternative distributed electricity generation in Alberta. Distributed generation includes generally small-scale technologies including solar, wind and hydro used to produce electricity at, or close to, the end users of power and often by the end users of power themselves.
The goal of the Alberta Utilities Commission’s review is to provide the provincial government with insight into how broader deployment of distributed generation focused on renewable and alternative energy sources might be implemented. Promoting renewable electricity is a key part of the province’s Climate Leadership Plan and meeting its 30 per cent renewables target. The review was assigned by the Alberta cabinet to inform policy development, through an inquiry mechanism in the Alberta Utilities Commission’s enabling legislation.
Highlights of the terms of reference can be found in the attached backgrounder. The AUC will seek and consider input and consultation from a broad array of stakeholders. The AUC review’s full terms of reference and other related materials and information can be found on a dedicated AUC website at www.auc.ab.ca under the items of interest section. This page will be updated as further details emerge.
University of Lethbridge Destination Project on track
Government of Alberta - The province is providing $65 million in 2017-18 for the University of Lethbridge Destination Project initiative which is on target to open in fall 2019. In total, government is investing $247.7 million in the multi-year undertaking. The project includes construction of a new science and academic facility, campus infrastructure expansion and renewal of the University Hall. The work replaces the outdated and overcrowded science building on campus and allows the university to deliver competitive science programs and offer world-class research opportunities. The Destination Project’s new science and academic building will provide additional teaching and research space and bring together students and faculty from across the science disciplines. It will also help students and researchers take their ideas from research to market by providing an incubation space for industry, entrepreneurs and investors.
