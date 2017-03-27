Peewee Chinooks win 2017 league banner

Chris Davis -
|2016/17 Peewee Chinooks
Congratulations to Pincher Creek's Peewee Chinooks, who defeated the Okotoks Oilers 5-4 in overtime to win the 2017 Central Alberta Hockey League Tier 4 Championship. The game was a fast paced barnburner, played on Saturday evening in front of a large and appreciative hometown crowd. One of the most exciting games of the whole 2016/17 season. Riley Potts scored four goals for the Chinooks during regulation time, and Cory Dyck scored the winning goal near the halfway mark of the sudden-death overtime period. It was the third game of the series, Okotoks won the first game 5-4 and the Chinooks won the second game 7-1. The Chinooks finished the season with 22 wins, 7 losses, and 1 tie.
Chinooks #6 Riley Potts was the 2016/17 league leader for points and goals for the playoff season. He scored 28 goals and earned 12 assists in the regular season, and scored 18 goals and earned 4 assists in the playoff season. Chinooks goalie #1 Koltyn Kipling had the best goals against average in the tier by a significant margin for the regular season (3/11) and the playoff season (3.95). He also played the most minutes of any goalie in the tier during the playoff season.
Stay tuned for a full story, photos, and video, as well as our recap of the end of the 2016/17 Pincher Creek minor hockey season.
