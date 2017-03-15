Picture Butte RCMP recover $150,000 in stolen property

RCMP Alberta – RCMP from Picture Butte detachment have laid charges after two search warrants turned up $150,000 of stolen property. On March 2 and 9, Picture Butte RCMP executed two criminal code search warrants. One at Diamond City and the other near Turin. These search warrants resulted in the recovery of approximately $150,000 worth of stolen property. The items seized include various machine tools, construction materials and fuel. Investigators believe that this property was stolen from various locations in southern Alberta.
Picture Butte Detachment is in the process of identifying potential owners of this recovered property and returning it.
39 year old Dylan Capton of Diamond City and 27 year old Devon Vanderlinden from Lethbridge County have been charged with Possession of Stolen Property over $5,000. Both men have been released from custody. Capton is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on March 28. Vanderlinden is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on April 26.
“This is a pretty significant seizure for our community,” says Sgt. Tom Howell, Picture Butte RCMP detachment commander. “We welcome the public’s help in solving property crimes. If you see suspicious people or vehicles, call us and let us know as soon as it is safe to do so.”
Citizens can help to reduce property crimes by making sure that vehicles and buildings are locked and valuables secured. The RCMP would like anyone with information on person(s) responsible for these and other crimes to contact their nearest RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.