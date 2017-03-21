Recent

Piikani RCMP investigate suspicious fires


RCMP Alberta - Piikani RCMP are asking for information from the public as they investigate three suspicious fires on the first nation.  On the evening of March 7, a residence on 15th Avenue in the Piikani town site was destroyed by fire. This is the third structure fire that Piikani RCMP and fire crews have responded to recently.  On January 31, an abandoned residence was burned and on February 12, an abandoned gas station was set ablaze.

RCMP and fire investigators believe all of these fires were deliberately set.

Anyone that was a witness to these fires or who has information is asked to contact the Piikani RCMP at 403-965-2000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

