Piikani RCMP investigate suspicious fires

RCMP and fire investigators believe all of these fires were deliberately set.
Anyone that was a witness to these fires or who has information is asked to contact the Piikani RCMP at 403-965-2000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.
