Piikani Youth and Education Foundation seeks board members

NOTICE
PYEF BOARD MEMBERS
Piikani Nation Stakeholders is seeking experienced individuals for the position of Board of Directors for the Piikani Youth and Education Foundation.
The Piikani Trust Agreement further provides that the Directors shall be appointed based on their knowledge, experience, and educational qualifications in providing advice, assistance and instructions to the Piikani Nation Members. Candidates are being sought for six (6) positions on the Board of Directors for the Piikani Youth and Education Foundation, two (2) of whom shall be non-Piikani Nation members, the duration of term is four (4) years.
Please forward a letter & resume outlining your interest as a Piikani Youth and Education Foundation Board of Directors to: Rita Morning Bull Piikani Executive Assistant at the Piikani Nation Administration:
For further information, please contact Rita Morning Bull, Executive Assistant at Phone: 1.403.965.3940. Ext. 215, Cell: 1.403.632.9491
Line of Authority:
Board Operations - Powers, Roles & Responsibilities of the Board
Policy The PYEF Board of Directors shall be responsible for the governance of the organization and the achievement of organizational outcomes.
1. As a collective group the board shall:
1.1. Ensure appropriate policies and structures are in place;
2. Individual Directors shall:
Piikani Youth and Education Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that serves Piikani Nation members by fulfilling the mandate set out in the Piikani Trust Agreement. The mandate includes the development and implementation of policies for scholarships, grant, awards and other financial assistance to Piikani Nation Members pursuing adult education and post secondary education on and off-the Piikani Reserve; and to provide and assist in leadership programs and services for Piikani Nation Members and to acquire additional funding for education from other public and private sources.
Attention: Rita Morning Bull, Chief & Council Executive Assistant
Piikani Nation Administration
Box 70, Brocket, AB T0K0H0
Fax: 1.403.965.3098 or Email: eac@piikanination.com
Posting Date: Friday, March 24, 2017 to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 7, 2017.
1.2. Oversee operations;
1.3. Select, support , monitor and evaluate the Program Coordinator;
1.4. Strategic plan and set strategic objectives;
1.5. Evaluate operations in relation to the strategic plan
1.6. Conduct and ensure effective board meetings;
1.7. Ensure fiscal responsibility and sound financial management practices are adhered to;
1.8. Evaluate the operations of the board.
2. Individual Directors shall:
2.1. Understand the roles and responsibilities of being a board member;
2.2. Be familiar with PYEF guiding documents, and strategic plan;
2.3. Avoid conflict of interest situations;
2.4. Act in the best interests of the organization;
2.5. Maintain regular board meeting attendance;
2.6. Maintain strict confidentiality;
2.7. Support formal board decisions.
3. Powers of the Board
3.1. Administer and manage all aspects of the corporation;
3.2. Enter into contractual agreements in the name of PYEF;
3.3. Authorize expenditures;
3.4. Through board resolution delegate to an officer(s) the right to employ and pay salaries to employees;
3.5. Enter into a trust arrangement as outlined in the by-laws;
3.6. For the purposes of furthering operational objectives the board may enable the Foundation to acquire, accept, solicit or receive legacies, gifts, grants, settlements, bequests, endowments and donations of any kind;
3.7. From time to time-to-time hire individuals for specific work duties as prescribed by the board;
3.8. Through resolution create a salary scale for officers, representatives and employees.
