Pincher Creek Emergency Services Commission 2017 budget passed

The committee includes MD and Town representatives, as it is a joint endeavour of both municipalities. The budget lists total revenue of Fire and Ambulance services before levies as $1,993,783 and total expenses for services, salaries, wages, equipment, facilities, and administration as $2,671,533. The MD will pay a total levy of $438,029.82 including 64.63% of the Fire levy. The Town will pay a total levy of $239,720.18 including 35.37% of the Fire levy.
2017 PCESC Budget highlights
Ambulance Revenue:
Ambulance sale of services = $200,000
Ambulance - AHS payments = $1,466,283
- Ambulance revenue combined = $1.666.283, a 5.85% increase compared to budgeted amount for last year.
Fire Revenue:
Sale of service = $110,000
Transfer from Capital reserve = $108,000
Ambulance facility rent/lease = $66,500
Forest Resource Improvement Association of Alberta (FRIAA) grant = $43,000
- Fire revenue combined = $327,500
Total revenue before levies = 1,993,783
MD Levies:
MD of Pincher Creek pays 64.63% of Fire levy.
Operations portion = $308.769.82
Capital portion = $129,260
- Total levy MD = $438,029.82
Town Levies:
Town of Pincher Creek pays 35.37% of Fire levy.
Operations portion = $168,980.18
Capital portion = $70,740
- Total levy Town = $239,720.18
Total revenue = $2,671,533 - a 20.74% increase compared to budgeted amount for last year.
Expenses:
Ambulance = $1,666,283 total, a 7.65% increase over last year's budgeted amount.
Wages of $1,070,500 is the largest single Ambulance budget item.
Fire = $688.750 total. an increase of 9.07% from last year's budgeted amount.
Salaries and wages of $257,244 is the largest single Fire budget item.
Commission Committee expenses include $15,000 for Administration, $6,000 committee member compensation for meetings, $1000 committee member related expenses, for a total of $8,500.
- Commission Capital Expenditure subtotal = $308,000
- Total expenses = $2,671,533
*council meeting date corrected for accuracy
