Pincher Creek Golf Club is getting ready for 2017 season

PINCHER CREEK GOLF CLUB IS GETTING READY!
Early Bird Membership Registration (Reduced prices)
April 3rd to 10th (9:00 am – 5:00 pm) at the Golf Course Clubhouse
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
April 10th @ 7:30 pm at the Pincher Creek Golf Club
Presentation of Year End Financial Statements
Golf Club/Course Developments and Construction to be discussed
All members welcome!
Full time & Part time positions available
Drivers License & Mechanical Experience an asset
Mail resume to:
Pincher Creek Golf Club
Box 2397
Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
or email to: proshop@pinchercreekgolf.com
