Recent

Weather

Monday, March 27, 2017

Pincher Creek Golf Club is getting ready for 2017 season

(ad)

PINCHER CREEK GOLF CLUB IS GETTING READY!

Early Bird Membership Registration (Reduced prices)
April 3rd to 10th (9:00 am – 5:00 pm) at the Golf Course Clubhouse

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

April 10th @ 7:30 pm at the Pincher Creek Golf Club
Presentation of Year End Financial Statements
Golf Club/Course Developments and Construction to be discussed
All members welcome!

Now also accepting employment applications for the Pro Shop & Golf Course Employees
Full time & Part time positions available
Drivers License & Mechanical Experience an asset

Mail resume to:
Pincher Creek Golf Club
Box 2397
Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll