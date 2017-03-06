Pincher Creek RCMP summary for Feb. 27 - March 5, 2017

Total calls for service - 47
Break and Enter (residential) - 2
Break and Enter (commercial) - 1
Mischief (vandalism) - 2
Theft of motor vehicle - 2
Impaired Driving - 3
Drugs - 1
Disturbing the Peace - 1
Driving complaints (general) - 6
MV Collisions - 6
Liquor offences - 1
Assistance to other agencies - 1
False Alarms - 4
911 calls (invalid) - 4
Animal calls - 1
Municipal Bylaws (barking dogs / noise / OHV) – 1
Prisoners held – 10
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.