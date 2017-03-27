Pincher Creek RCMP summary for March 20-26, 2017

Pincher Creek RCMP - The following is an overview of the nature of the complaints that the Pincher Creek Detachment received for the week of March 20 – March 26, 2017. Note that the summary indicates what was reported to the police and may not have been substantiated.
Total calls for service - 45
Fraud / Forgery - 1
Mischief (vandalism) - 5
Theft under $5000 - 2
Drugs - 1
Driving complaints (general) - 14
MV Collisions - 4
Liquor offences - 2
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 3
Assistance to General Public (general) - 1
Assistance to other agencies - 1
False Alarms - 2
911 calls (invalid) - 1
Prisoners held – 2
