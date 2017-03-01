Pincher Creek's Jenaya Launstein earns international photo competition award

So pleased to share that Jenaya has been awarded in @MML_Photo international competition with "Salmon Swatter"! A fave in our gallery! pic.twitter.com/X2wXOv9Beq— Launstein Imagery (@LaunsteinFamily) March 1, 2017
