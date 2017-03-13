Public input sought on Alberta’s workplace laws

“Alberta has some of the oldest labour laws in the country. Work life in Alberta has changed a lot over the last 30 years and we need to ensure our laws are kept up to date. We want to ensure Albertans can go to work and contribute to our economy while still being able to care for themselves and their families.” - Christina Gray, Minister of Labour
The public is invited to provide their views and input on Alberta’s workplace laws until April 18, 2017. Albertans can find more information about how to get involved by visiting work.alberta.ca/leg-review.
Government is seeking feedback on:
- Maternity, parental and compassionate care leaves
- Introducing leave for the care of critically ill children
- Other job-protected leaves in relation to the federal Employment Insurance program
- The collective bargaining process
- Improving enforcement and administration
The reviews will include direct engagement with business and industry associations, trade unions and social agencies over the coming weeks.
