Wednesday, March 8, 2017

RCMP report vehicle theft increase in Pincher Creek


RCMP Pincher Creek - RCMP in Pincher Creek are reporting an increase in the numbers of motor vehicle thefts in the first two months of 2017 compared to 2016. In January and February of this year RCMP have responded to 11 complaints of stolen vehicles, including quads, snow machines and trucks. This compares to four complaints over the same period in 2016. This increase is consistent with other jurisdictions in the Province and most likely a result of the illicit drug trade.

Pincher Creek RCMP are reminding the public not to leave their vehicles unattended while running or keys easily accessible as this makes them a target of would be thieves. Snow Machines and quads need to be secured at all times and trailers should have a hitch lock if left unattended.

