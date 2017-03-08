Pincher Creek RCMP are reminding the public not to leave their vehicles unattended while running or keys easily accessible as this makes them a target of would be thieves. Snow Machines and quads need to be secured at all times and trailers should have a hitch lock if left unattended.
Wednesday, March 8, 2017
RCMP report vehicle theft increase in Pincher Creek
