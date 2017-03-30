Red Deer RCMP seize drone

Transport Canada regulations regarding the operation of drones fall under the Aeronautics Act – specifically, under the newly approved “Interim Order Respecting the Use of Model Aircraft” passed on March 13, 2017 – and restrict the use of recreational and commercial drones in populated areas. Violation of drone flight rules could put lives, aircraft and property at risk, and could result in fines of up to $3,000 for recreational use or $15,000 for commercial use.
Red Deer RCMP remind the public that it is a drone operator’s responsibility to educate themselves on the rules and restrictions for operating drones. For more information, please visit Transport Canada at http://www.tc.gc.ca/eng/menu.htm.
RCMP continue to investigate, and will issue an update when more information becomes available.
