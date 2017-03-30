Recent

Weather

Thursday, March 30, 2017

Red Deer RCMP seize drone


RCMP Alberta - Red Deer RCMP have seized a drone from a citizen after responding to reports the drone was being flown near the flight path of STARS Air Ambulance as the helicopter made an approach to Red Deer hospital the morning of March 29.  RCMP responded to the report at 9:25 am on March 29 and located the owner of the drone shortly afterward. Police seized the foldable Mavic Pro drone as part of the investigation into whether the drone was in violation of the Federal Aeronautics Act.

Transport Canada regulations regarding the operation of drones fall under the Aeronautics Act – specifically, under the newly approved “Interim Order Respecting the Use of Model Aircraft” passed on March 13, 2017 – and restrict the use of recreational and commercial drones in populated areas. Violation of drone flight rules could put lives, aircraft and property at risk, and could result in fines of up to $3,000 for recreational use or $15,000 for commercial use.

Red Deer RCMP remind the public that it is a drone operator’s responsibility to educate themselves on the rules and restrictions for operating drones. For more information, please visit Transport Canada at http://www.tc.gc.ca/eng/menu.htm.

RCMP continue to investigate, and will issue an update when more information becomes available.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll