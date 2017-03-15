Rimbey RCMP investigate truck stolen with youth inside

RCMP Alberta - On March 11 at 10:04 pm a truck was stolen, with a young girl still in the truck. A dad drove his two children to a store in Rimbey. While the dad went into the store with one child, the other, a 10-year-old daughter remained in the idling vehicle. Surveillance video shows a black SUV arrive and a male with a red bandana over his face got out of the SUV, entered the idling truck and drove away.
The suspect abandoned the truck approximately 500 metres away and was picked up by his accomplice. They fled northbound on Highway 20 towards Winfield.
Very fortunately, the young girl was not harmed in this incident and the truck was not driven very far.
The Rimbey RCMP are looking for public assistance in identifying the persons responsible for this attempted theft of the truck. The available description of the suspect is that he was a passenger in a black SUV, wearing a red bandana and had a beard.
Citizens can work together to combat thefts from motor vehicles, and thefts of motor vehicles, by making sure vehicles are locked and valuables are removed or out of sight. Never keep spare keys or firearms stored in a vehicle or keep a vehicle running while unattended.
If you have information about this investigation, please call the Rimbey RCMP at403-843-2224, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.
