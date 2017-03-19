Sabres defeat Dragons to earn Bronze at 1A Boys Basketball Provincials

Provincial Bronze: Livingstone's 1A Sabres
(official tournament photo)
Justyn Connelly-Engel, Chad Bousquet, Levi Sekella, Bryant Cail, Ty Anctil, Brady Douglas, Cole Schweb, Quinlan Connelly-Engel, Hunter Olsen, Brock Gatzky, Jonathan Erickson, Elisha Lowry, Eric Smyth, Head Coach Duane DeCock, Assistant Coach Paul Erickson
On March 18 Lundbreck's Livingstone Sabres faced Pincher Creek's St. Michael's Dragons in the Bronze game at the 1A Boys ASAA Provincial Basketball Tournament. The tournament was hosted by Calgary's Rundle Academy. The Sabres defeated the Dragons 75-51. The Dragons had strong first and final quarters. The Sabres were consistently strong throughout.
Top scorers for the Dragons were Mitchell Zoratti (25 pts), and Calvin Cooley (15 pts). Five 3-pointers for Zoratti. Top scorers for the Sabres were Ty Anctil (29 pts), Brady Douglas (14 pts), and Jonathan Erickson (11 pts).
Hay Lakes earned Gold after defeating Senator Gershaw 61-52 in the final.
Congratulations to the Sabres on your bronze medals! pic.twitter.com/X8o8GOFT1e— Livingstone School (@LivSab_LRSD68) March 19, 2017
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.