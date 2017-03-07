Scotch tasting event held at Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village

|Steve Firth
Firth taught the room how to appreciate scotch and had the attendees try six different types of scotch in a flight selection, moving from an entry level scotch to an investment scotch. The line-up was from an entry level Scapa Skiren to Bruichladdich, then Glen Elgin Signatory, followed by Glenfarclas, then a 21 year old Tullibardine. The tasting ended with a 1982 Tormore.
Firth showed gentle humour and a wealth of knowledge on the subject. Born in Scotland, he has visited every one of the Scottish distilleries that have been open during his 26 years of being a scotch aficionado. He was a good hearted host for the evening, and a wide range of information was imparted including the history of the scotches presented. After the tasting there was the opportunity to purchase any of the sampled wares, along with an auction of various scotches including ones not tasted during the evening.
KBPV President said she Colleen Cyr was very excited about the evening, and the opportunity to host more spirit tastings. This is the second scotch tasting held on the grounds and in the summer they plan to host a beer tasting in the new cafe.
