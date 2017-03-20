Weather

Monday, March 20, 2017

Seasonal student employment opportunities at KBPV

(ad)
Pincher Creek & District Historical Society
“Celebrating Our Golden Anniversary Year!”

Seasonal Student Employment Opportunities

The Pincher Creek & District Historical Society is seeking hardworking and enthusiastic individuals for the 2017 summer season (May – August) at Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village.
  • Visitor Services Host
  • Museum Assistants
Full descriptions available:

Through our website: www.kootenaibrown.ca

Or at the request of email: mail.kbpv@gmail.com

Application deadline April 7, 2017

Seasonal Employment Opportunities

The Pincher Creek & District Historical Society is seeking friendly, enthusiastic, and self motivated individuals to fill various positions at the Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village in Pincher Creek, Alberta.

Gardener: May 4th – September 30th

Visitor Services Host: May 4th – August 30th

Museum Assistants: May 18th – August 30th

Rate of pay is $12.00 - $15.00 per hour. Hours of work range from 32-40 hours per week.

Please check our website, www.kootenaibrown.ca for job descriptions.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll