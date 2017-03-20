Seasonal student employment opportunities at KBPV

(ad)
Pincher Creek & District Historical Society
“Celebrating Our Golden Anniversary Year!”
Seasonal Student Employment Opportunities
The Pincher Creek & District Historical Society is seeking hardworking and enthusiastic individuals for the 2017 summer season (May – August) at Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village.
Through our website: www.kootenaibrown.ca
Or at the request of email: mail.kbpv@gmail.com
Application deadline April 7, 2017
The Pincher Creek & District Historical Society is seeking friendly, enthusiastic, and self motivated individuals to fill various positions at the Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village in Pincher Creek, Alberta.
Gardener: May 4th – September 30th
Visitor Services Host: May 4th – August 30th
Museum Assistants: May 18th – August 30th
Rate of pay is $12.00 - $15.00 per hour. Hours of work range from 32-40 hours per week.
Please check our website, www.kootenaibrown.ca for job descriptions.
