Sunday, March 12, 2017
Serious collision involving SUV and snowplow near Hanna
RCMP Alberta - On March 12, 2017 at approximately 9:35 am Hanna RCMP responded to a collision between an SUV and a snowplow. A west bound SUV was travelling on Highway 9 just east of Range Road 132, east of Hanna, when it re-ended a west bound snowplow. The driver, a 38 year old female, and her two sons, aged 15 and 12, were also in the vehicle. The 15 year old boy was transported by STARS to a Calgary hospital in serious condition. The 38 year old women and 12 year old boy were not injured. All possible contributing factors related to this collision are being considered, and the collision remains under investigation.
