Solar energy grant for Lethbridge Farm Stewardship Centre

Minister Phillips, Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman, and MLA Lethbridge-East Maria Fitzpatrick at the Lethbridge Farm Stewardship Centre
Government of Alberta - The Alberta Government is supporting energy efficiency at Lethbridge’s Farm Stewardship Centre.The facility employs engineers, technologists and specialists who research agricultural practices and monitor environmental impacts. Using $54,000 of Climate Leadership Plan funding, the centre will install a 15-kW solar photovoltaic (PV) system and upgrade lighting to save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
“The government is leading by example, finding opportunities to save money and reduce emissions through energy efficiency. Renewable energy technologies such as solar PV along with efficient retrofits will create new and diverse job opportunities for Albertans.” - Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Alberta Climate Change Office
The Farm Stewardship Centre serves as a valuable resource for producers and other partners to explore innovative ways to care for the environment and make informed decisions related to environmental stewardship. The staff develop, support and deliver the province’s On-Farm Energy Efficiency and On-Farm Solar PV Programs which fund energy-efficiency improvements and solar panels on Alberta farms.
