Splash of Luck fundraiser a big success

Toni Lucas - Pincher Spray Park Society (PCSPS) held the 'A Splash Of Luck' fundraising gala on Friday, March 17 at the Pincher Creek Community Hall. PCSPS Chair Jennifer Draper was overwhelmed with the support from the community. "We have 250 people here. This is just fantastic." There were many things to make the evening entertaining. The St. Patrick's Day date brought out a green theme, and there was much fun and frivolity in the air. There were desserts, and live and silent auctions. Bob Westrop was the auctioneer. The headlining entertainment was Puck ‘n’ Funny comedians Brittany Lyseng, who had a humorous view of her personal experiences, and Harry Doupe, who extolled the Albertan fascination with the weather.
Dr. Gavin Parker and Jennifer Parker bid $500 for a cake during the auction
A spray park in Pincher Creek has been a dream of Draper's since 2013. She updated the crowd on the success of the initiative. She and her team have worked diligently to earn financial support for the project. She admitted that when this first started she thought it would be a case of asking the Town Council for a spray park with provable community support, and it would just happen. Town quickly committed $100,000 support, if the Society could raise the rest of the funds. Soon after that the Society was formed.
Mathew Halton High School Grade 12 students helped with the cleanup
In just three and a half years, this group of people have raised the balance through car smashes, Bake sales, Charity gala events, BBQ's, and grant applications including the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program grant. In January 2017 it was announced The town of Pincher Creek was to receive $463,000 to enhance the Pincher Creek Multi-Purpose Facility on Main Street with the addition of a spray park. The spray park has been allocated with approximately $228,000 of that funding.
Draper said, "Our main focus has been to have a place for our children and grandchildren to play in the outdoors. Our dreams and aspirations are finally coming true. The Pincher Creek Spray Park will be open for business this summer."
