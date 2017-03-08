Spray park fundraiser A Splash of Luck to be held March 17

A Splash Of Luck
Friday, March 17th, 2017
Pincher Creek Community Hall
Doors open at 6:00 p.m.
ADVANCE TICKETS ONLY
Dinner at 7:00 p.m. Twin Butte Country Store
Live & Silent Auctions
Comedian provided by Puck ‘n’ Funny
Music provided by Bluerock Music till 1:00 a.m.
Tickets $40 each Table of 8 for $280 Tickets can be purchased from the following until March 10th: The Brick, Recreation/Pool Office
Or by calling:
Jennifer – 403-627-9593
Billi – 403-627-7903
*Must be 18+ to attend*
All money raised goes toward the building of a Spray Park in Pincher Creek
Donations are greatly appreciated