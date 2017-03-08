Weather

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

St. Michael's students make promo video for Waterton Lakes National Park


Students at Pincher Creek's St. Michael's School expressed their love of nearby Waterton Lakes National Park with a bilingual video that includes their own background music.  The video was inspired by a Parks Canada contest intended to highlight Canada's national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas. 

To participate in this year’s contest, students were asked to create a video highlighting which Parks Canada place they would like to visit to celebrate Canada’s 150th in 2017. The grand prize is an all-expenses-paid trip to Nova Scotia from June 5-9, 2017, for a class of up to thirty students and one adult chaperone per ten students.  There are a number of other prizes.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll