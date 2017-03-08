St. Michael's students make promo video for Waterton Lakes National Park

Students at Pincher Creek's St. Michael's School expressed their love of nearby Waterton Lakes National Park with a bilingual video that includes their own background music. The video was inspired by a Parks Canada contest intended to highlight Canada's national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas.
To participate in this year’s contest, students were asked to create a video highlighting which Parks Canada place they would like to visit to celebrate Canada’s 150th in 2017. The grand prize is an all-expenses-paid trip to Nova Scotia from June 5-9, 2017, for a class of up to thirty students and one adult chaperone per ten students. There are a number of other prizes.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.