Todd Starzyk case held over until April 25

|RCMP Emergency Response Team vehicle responds to Feb. 28 incident
Dewey "Todd" Starzyk (53) appeared in Pincher Creek Provincial Court this morning before Judge D.G. Redman, on his own recognizance, to answer to several charges, Starzyk was charged with careless use of a firearm and failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance after an incident on February 28 during which he allegedly barricaded himself in his Pincher Creek home after a report of gunfire, which resulted in a significant police response. He also faces charges incurred on March 3 for allegedly violating a curfew condition related to that February 28 incident.
Because Starzyk had no council on record (even though court documents indicated incorrectly that he had) for some of his charges, and at the request of the Crown Prosecutor that enough time be allocated to ensure a "voluminous disclosure" is conducted in an appropriate manner, Starzyk's case has been held over again until April 25. On that date he will again be expected to appear at Pincher Creek Provincial Court. Starzyk's case was also held over on February 14 and March 7. Two charges unrelated to the February 28 and Match 3 incidents were to be heard this afternoon, but were withdrawn because there was "no likelihood of conviction".
