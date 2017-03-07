Tuesday, March 7, 2017
Todd Starzyk case del;ayed to March 14
Chris Davis - Dewey (Todd) Starzyk appeared this morning before Judge Spence at the Pincher Creek Provincial Courthouse via CCTV from custody at the Lethbridge Correctional Centre. Starzyk (53) faces a number of charges in relation to a February 8 incident which involved a standoff with police after a report of shots fired at his residence, and additional charges related to allegedly breaching curfew conditions on March 3 that were related to the original charges. He was also charged on March 3 with one count of possession of a scheduled (controlled) substance. Starzyk was released on $3000 bail after the original charges relating to the February 8 incident. Due to no counsel being present for Starzyk today the matter was held over for one week, to Tuesday, March 14, at the Pincher Creek court.
Related stories:
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.