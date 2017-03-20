(ad)
Town of Pincher Creek
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY
MAINTENANCE 2
Recreation and Parks Labourer/Arena Attendant
Permanent – Full Time
The Town of Pincher Creek is seeking an energetic, qualified, self-directed individual for the position of Recreation and Parks Labourer/Arena Attendant. Reporting to the Manager of Recreation Services, the Recreation and Parks Labourer is responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of the Memorial Community Centre Arena, Multi-Purpose Facility swimming pool, spray park, public parks & playgrounds, buildings, athletic fields, municipal campground and related facilities.
Duties include custodial service, building maintenance and snow removal, operation of parks maintenance equipment and performance of other general park maintenance requirements as required.
Minimum qualifications:
- 18 years of age and Grade 12 or equivalent
- Valid Class 5 Driver’s License
- Arena Operator, Park & Sportsfield Operator, Swimming Pool Operator, First Aid and WHMIS Training Certificates would be an asset
- Knowledge of the recreation industry, experience in municipal recreation facilities, a landscaping background and swimming pool operations is desirable
- Must be reliable and possess a strong work ethic, establish and maintain and effective, cooperative, and productive working relationship with other employees and the public.
Hours of Work:
According to the Collective Agreement Section 4(d) the hours of work for permanent staff working in the arena will vary according to the regular scheduled shifts but shall not be less than forty (40) hours per week. During the summer/parks operations, hours of work will generally be Monday through Friday 8:00-4:30, with evening and/or weekend shifts as required by facility operations and special events.
For more information or to apply contact:
Town of Pincher Creek
Attention: Manager of Recreation Services – Adam Grose
Box 159
Pincher Creek, Alberta TOK 1WO
E-mail: recmanager@pinchercreek.ca
Phone: 403-627-4322
Compensation: The Town of Pincher Creek offers a competitive salary and municipal benefit plan as per CUPE local 927 Collective Agreement
Deadline: Competition will remain open until 4:00 p.m. on April 4th, 2017
The personal information submitted to this advertisement will be utilized for this employment opportunity
