Transportation Open House March 15

Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Town Hall Gym
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
The Town of Pincher Creek in partnership with GreenTRIP (Green Transit Initiatives Program), Medically at Risk Drivers (MARD) and HDR Inc. invite Pincher Creek and area residents to a transportation open house.
The open house will be a come and go format from 6:30pm-8:00pm in the Town Hall Gym. An overview of GreenTRIP and MARD programs will be available to all residents. Information on the multiple community service group meetings will be highlighted and information presented on the plans for further community engagement. The overall objective of the committee will be outlined and discussed with attendees.
There will not be scheduled presentations during the open house however members of the transportation committee, the program consultant, Town of Pincher Creek Council members and administration will be available to answer any questions.
For more information contact the Town Office
Jamie Anderson Operations Department
403-627-3156
OpsAdmin@PincherCreek.ca
