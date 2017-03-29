Vandalism in bra daylight

Dan Crawford -
Sometime in the evening hours of March 28, our property was viciously attacked. We believe the culprits are female by the evidence left at the scene. Be on the look out for suspects who appear to be somewhat "unsupported". We need to stop this sort of activity in our community before someone else has to suffer the trauma of vandalism.
Happy Birthday Shanon
